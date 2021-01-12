China to set up one more IPR protection center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :China has approved the establishment of one more center to reduce processing time and cost of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, the National Intellectual Property Administration said Tuesday.

The center, to be set up in east China's Fujian Province, will offer quick services such as IPR review, verification and protection to enterprises in the industries of machinery equipment and information technology.So far, China has 41 IPR protection centers across the country.

By setting up IPR protection centers in cooperation with local governments, the administration launched the collaborative protection of IPR in 2016 to address difficulties in obtaining evidence and reduce the duration and cost involved in IPR protection.