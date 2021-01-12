UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Set Up One More IPR Protection Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:34 PM

China to set up one more IPR protection center

China has approved the establishment of one more center to reduce processing time and cost of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, the National Intellectual Property Administration said Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :China has approved the establishment of one more center to reduce processing time and cost of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, the National Intellectual Property Administration said Tuesday.

The center, to be set up in east China's Fujian Province, will offer quick services such as IPR review, verification and protection to enterprises in the industries of machinery equipment and information technology.So far, China has 41 IPR protection centers across the country.

By setting up IPR protection centers in cooperation with local governments, the administration launched the collaborative protection of IPR in 2016 to address difficulties in obtaining evidence and reduce the duration and cost involved in IPR protection.

Related Topics

Technology China 2016 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

1 minute ago

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

21 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

30 minutes ago

Tennis: Abu Dhabi WTA results

1 minute ago

Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs113,300 per tola

1 minute ago

Action ordered against pharmacies operating withou ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.