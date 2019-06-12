China to speed up on biotech development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :China's State Council will speed up the legislation of administrative regulations on the safety of biotech research and clinical application of new biomedical technologies, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Peng Gaojian, a senior official with the ministry, revealed the information Wednesday at a press conference on a newly published regulation on the management of human genetic resources.

The biotech safety regulations will focus on preventing bioterrorism and activities that seriously violate social ethics, as well as avoiding direct or indirect biosafety hazards, said Peng.