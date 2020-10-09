China To Stabilize Employment, Boost NEV Industry
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:45 PM
The State Council, China's cabinet, on Friday stressed measures to further stabilize employment to ensure the completion of its annual target
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, on Friday stressed measures to further stabilize employment to ensure the completion of its annual target.
It also passed a development plan for the country's new energy vehicle industry to foster new growth areas of green development, according to a statement issued after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.