China To Stabilize Employment, Boost NEV Industry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

China to stabilize employment, boost NEV industry

The State Council, China's cabinet, on Friday stressed measures to further stabilize employment to ensure the completion of its annual target

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, on Friday stressed measures to further stabilize employment to ensure the completion of its annual target.

It also passed a development plan for the country's new energy vehicle industry to foster new growth areas of green development, according to a statement issued after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

