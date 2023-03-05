China to Stand Against 'Taiwan independence' in 2023 - Development Plan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) China will fight resolutely against "Taiwan's independence" in 2023 and will promote the country's reunification, according to the social and economic development plan for this year, published on Sunday.

"(We will) fight resolutely against the so-called 'Taiwan independence' and promote the reunification of the motherland, promote the peaceful development of relations between the two shores of the Taiwan Strait, and advance the process of peaceful reunification of the motherland," the document, released at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), says.

The document adds that, this year, China plans to enhance the state power in the field of defense science and technology.

"It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen military education and combat training, introduce innovations in military-strategic leadership, actively conduct military training under conditions of simulation of real combat operations" and to "strengthen the integrated state strategic system and build up the corresponding potential, increase state power in the field of defense science, technology and industry," the development plan says.