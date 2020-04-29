China to Start Annual Parliament Session on May 22 After COVID-19 Delay - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The 13th annual session of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), initially scheduled for March 5 but postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus, will start on May 22 after the epidemiological situation has improved, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

According to the CCTV, the decision was made during a meeting of the NPC's Standing Committee, held from April 26-29.

Meanwhile, the session the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which usually starts on March 3, will open on May 21.

During the NPC's session, which lasts about 10 days, the country's lawmakers are set to adopt a plan for China's social and economic development, a draft budget, a military budget, as well as consider other legislative acts.

Over the past 24 hours, mainland China has registered 22 new cases of the coronavirus, 23 recoveries and no deaths. Out of the 22 new cases, 21 were imported, and one was local.

So far, 1,660 imported COVID-19 cases have been detected in China. Among them, 553 cases are active, including 22 patients in serious condition. At the same time, 1,107 people have recovered.