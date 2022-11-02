UrduPoint.com

China To Start Enforcing End-to-End Geolocation For Dangerous Rail Cargo On December 1

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 11:45 PM

A requirement to ensure the constant geopositioning of dangerous railroad freight at all stages of transportation will come into effect in China on December 1, the Russian trade office in Beijing said on Wednesday

"The new version of the Rules for the Control and Regulation of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods by Rail comes into effect in China on December 1 2022. Major updates of the new version relates to specifying the list of dangerous goods as well as strengthening the regulation on all stages of transportation," the trade mission said on Telegram.

Dangerous goods now include not only those mentioned on the List of Dangerous Railroad Goods but also products defined as dangerous by other regulatory acts, the Russian mission said.

The changes also increase the responsibilities of senders and carriers.

"Carriers must commit to ensuring the safety of transportation of dangerous goods in contracts signed with relevant organizations. In line with China's counterterrorist law, constant geolocation of dangerous goods must be ensured at all stages of transportation," the trade office said.

