UrduPoint.com

China To 'stick With' Zero-Covid Strategy, President Xi Says

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

China to 'stick with' zero-Covid strategy, President Xi says

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday the country will "stick with" its zero-Covid strategy, state TV reported, as the world's most populous nation battles its largest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday the country will "stick with" its zero-Covid strategy, state tv reported, as the world's most populous nation battles its largest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The country where the virus emerged in late 2019 has largely kept subsequent outbreaks under control thanks to a combination of strict border controls, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns, and has not reported any coronavirus-related deaths for over a year.

But the highly transmissible Omicron variant is posing a stern challenge to that strategy, prompting authorities to close off cities including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, home to 17.5 million people.

The world's second-largest economy has gone from reporting under 100 daily infections just three weeks ago to more than 1,000 per day for over a week.

More than 2,400 cases were reported Thursday, according to the National Health Commission.

Speaking at a meeting of China's top leaders, Xi said the country should "continue to put people and life at the forefront, stick with scientific accuracy and dynamic-zero, and curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible," according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Beijing must "raise the level of scientifically accurate prevention and control and continuously optimise disease control measures", the report quoted Xi as saying.

He called to "strengthen technological key areas like vaccination, rapid testing and drug research" to make virus curbs more "targeted", CCTV said.

Xi also urged tighter virus controls at ports of entry and stressed the need to "swiftly control local clustered outbreaks".

Tens of millions of people are currently under stay at home orders across China to try and stamp out the latest outbreak.

Related Topics

World China Shenzhen Hub Turkish Lira Border 2019 TV From Top Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Operation against profiteers; Admin seals seven sh ..

Operation against profiteers; Admin seals seven shops, arrests seven violators

1 minute ago
 FESCO to hold open courts on Friday

FESCO to hold open courts on Friday

1 minute ago
 DC Kohlu pays surprise visit to Govt Boys Primary ..

DC Kohlu pays surprise visit to Govt Boys Primary School Shahijaabad

1 minute ago
 Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, ..

Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, Asia: Alstom

1 minute ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from natio ..

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from national cricket team

1 hour ago
 AFP organises 1st Women's World Athletics TOECS Le ..

AFP organises 1st Women's World Athletics TOECS Level I course

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>