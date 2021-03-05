UrduPoint.com
China To Stimulate Consumption In All Sectors

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:21 PM

China to stimulate consumption in all sectors

China will stimulate consumption in all sectors and expand investment room over the next five years

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China will stimulate consumption in all sectors and expand investment room over the next five years, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035 on Friday.

