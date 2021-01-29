MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The British National Overseas (BNO) passport issued by the United Kingdom will no longer be recognized by China starting January 31, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"From January 31, China will no longer recognize the so-called BNO passports as a valid travel and identification document. We will reserve our rights to take further actions," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a regular press briefing.

China's response came after British authorities planned to introduce changes to its BNO passport scheme that would allow more people from Hong Kong to apply for this document as part of the process to resettle in the United Kingdom.

The UK's policy change on BNO passports for Hong Kongers was part of the British authorities' pledge to offer more assistance to residents in its former colony, in wake of the mass pro-democracy protests that started in the city in June 2019.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry decried the proposed changes from the United Kingdom and called it serious interference in China's domestic affairs.