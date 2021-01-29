UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Stop Recognizing UK's Overseas Passports Starting January 31- Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

China to Stop Recognizing UK's Overseas Passports Starting January 31- Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The British National Overseas (BNO) passport issued by the United Kingdom will no longer be recognized by China starting January 31, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"From January 31, China will no longer recognize the so-called BNO passports as a valid travel and identification document. We will reserve our rights to take further actions," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a regular press briefing.

China's response came after British authorities planned to introduce changes to its BNO passport scheme that would allow more people from Hong Kong to apply for this document as part of the process to resettle in the United Kingdom.

The UK's policy change on BNO passports for Hong Kongers was part of the British authorities' pledge to offer more assistance to residents in its former colony, in wake of the mass pro-democracy protests that started in the city in June 2019.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry decried the proposed changes from the United Kingdom and called it serious interference in China's domestic affairs.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong United Kingdom January June 2019 From

Recent Stories

China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO pas ..

14 minutes ago

Taliban Is Committed to Government Accepted by All ..

14 minutes ago

Virus pushes French economy into deep recession

14 minutes ago

Two Greek Covid 'frontline' doctors killed in aval ..

14 minutes ago

Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri bre ..

22 minutes ago

S. Korean coach gets 7 years for abusing suicide t ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.