China to Stop Using COVID-19 Tracking App From December 13

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) China will stop using the application for tracking citizens' intercity movements starting from December 13 as part of the easing of its "zero tolerance" policy towards the infection following the recent mass protests in the country, the Chinese authorities said on Monday.

The travel code service was developed and put into operation by the Chinese State Council in 2020 to prevent and control the spread of the disease. China's government used this app to track movements of people and thus find out whether a particular person visited locations with an increased level of epidemiological risk. Citizens were obliged to show their travel codes at airports, train and bus stations, and when attending various events.

Though the service will now be abandoned in the country, the authorities will still continue to use another COVID-19 control application � the health code developed by each city and province independently. It contains information about the results of PCR tests, COVID-19 vaccinations, the name and number of the person's identity card. Chinese citizens are required to scan their QR-codes in this service upon entering public places and when using transport, taxis, residential complexes and catering facilities.

The information is used to identify close contacts with those infected.

In November, China saw a record increase in local COVID-19 outbreaks. Due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, the authorities introduced partial lockdowns in some areas while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis. In particular, starting from November 24, restrictive measures were tightened in a number of China's major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

Against this background, some Chinese cities � Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan and others � were hit by mass protests. The rioters demanded the immediate lifting of lockdowns, the abolition of regular PCR testing and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

As a result, the Chinese authorities were forced to make concessions. On December 7, they announced the introduction of measures to optimize COVID-19 policy. The steps include the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, the ability for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation, lifting restrictions on online and offline purchases of antipyretics, and accelerating the vaccination of older people.