China To Strengthen Capital Market Regulation, Risk Prevention
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) China's State Council has released a guideline on strengthening regulation, forestalling risks and promoting the high-quality development of the capital market.
The country should aim at building a secure, regulated, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market, the guideline noted.
In this regard, efforts should focus on strengthening regulation, preventing risks and pushing forward high-quality development to fully harness the functions and roles of the capital market, promote the building of a country with a strong financial sector and serve the goal of advancing Chinese modernization.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis to make 12-day Asia trip in September2 minutes ago
-
13 arrested in Ethiopia over killing of Oromo opposition figure33 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's electoral body takes Zuma case to constitutional court52 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's electoral commission takes Zuma case to constitutional court2 hours ago
-
Serbia eyes French fighter jets to boost its military2 hours ago
-
Japan seeks to reclaim tech edge with overseas help2 hours ago
-
IFA president wants to protect football's 'magic'2 hours ago
-
China to establish coal capacity reserve system by 20272 hours ago
-
Shanghai airport records soaring inbound, outbound foreigner passenger numbers in Q12 hours ago
-
Beijing International Film Festival to feature French film week2 hours ago
-
Singapore maintains currency appreciation2 hours ago
-
Chinese solar power project aligns with Suriname's energy strategy, says official2 hours ago