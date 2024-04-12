China to strengthen capital market regulation, risk prevention

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) China's State Council has released a guideline on strengthening regulation, forestalling risks and promoting the high-quality development of the capital market.

The country should aim at building a secure, regulated, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market, the guideline noted.

In this regard, efforts should focus on strengthening regulation, preventing risks and pushing forward high-quality development to fully harness the functions and roles of the capital market, promote the building of a country with a strong financial sector and serve the goal of advancing Chinese modernization.