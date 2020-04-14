UrduPoint.com
China To Strengthen Cooperation With Russia In Fight Against COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) China will not stand idly by but will strengthen its cooperation with Russia to jointly overcome the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijiang said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese side will continue to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the fight against the epidemic, jointly overcome difficulties and confront the challenges that the epidemic brought with it in coordination," Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Zhao noted that Russia provided steadfast assistance when the epidemic was at its worst in China.

"At present, the epidemiological situation in Russia is developing rapidly, this is a key moment to avert the epidemic. As a comprehensive strategic partner, China is experiencing these difficulties as though it were on itself and will not be an indifferent spectator," the spokesman added.

China sent a team of epidemiological specialists to Russia late last week to aid in the fight against the virus in the country.

As of Tuesday, the Russian health authorities have registered over 21,100 coronavirus cases in the country and 170 deaths as a result, while 224 have recovered.

