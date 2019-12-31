UrduPoint.com
China To Strengthen Judgment Enforcement In Unpaid Wages For Migrants Workers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Chinese courts will further strengthen the enforcement of court judgments with cases involving unpaid wages for rural migrant workers, according to China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese courts will further strengthen the enforcement of court judgments with cases involving unpaid wages for rural migrant workers, according to China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) Tuesday.

Aiming to protect the legitimate rights and interests of rural migrant workers, people's courts at all levels are required to take effective measures to help root out non-payment of wages, including an improved one-stop litigation service mechanism and a green channel to facilitate litigation services in related cases, the SPC said in a circular.

The circular stressed that cases involving unpaid wages for migrant workers should be handled fairly and efficiently, through developing easier and more ways to file cases and settle disputes.

People's courts at all levels should carry out special and concentrated judgment enforcement, giving priority to case filing, enforcement and payment of the funds in issues concerning unpaid wages, so as to ensure that migrant workers can receive their benefits in a timely manner, the circular said.

It also urged to improve the mechanism for safeguarding the rights and interests of rural migrant workers in relation to obtaining their payments and asked enterprises to fulfill their obligations to pay labor remuneration in accordance with the law.

