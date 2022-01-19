China to strengthen power, goods supply during Spring Festival holiday

China will step up efforts to ensure the supply of power and goods on the market during the 2022 Spring Festival holiday, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :China will step up efforts to ensure the supply of power and goods on the market during the 2022 Spring Festival holiday, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided on extending certain tax and fee cut policies in a bid to help enterprises grow and tide over difficulties.