China To Strengthen Power, Goods Supply During Spring Festival Holiday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 06:06 PM

China will step up efforts to ensure the supply of power and goods on the market during the 2022 Spring Festival holiday, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday

The meeting also decided on extending certain tax and fee cut policies in a bid to help enterprises grow and tide over difficulties.

