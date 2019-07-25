China to strengthen protection, utilization of revolutionary culture relics

(@FahadShabbir)

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :China will strengthen the protection and utilization of cultural relics from revolutionary times, according to a national meeting Thursday.

Based on a list of areas for the protection and utilization of revolutionary cultural heritage, the authorities will formulate action plans respectively for specific provincial-level and city-level regions in the second half of the year, said Liu Yuzhu, head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, at the meeting which was attended by chiefs of local cultural heritage agencies.

China in March unveiled the first list of 15 areas for the protection and utilization of cultural relics from revolutionary times, and Liu said a second list is expected to follow.

Liu also called for greater efforts in innovation and planning in the preservation and utilization work.