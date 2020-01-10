China to strengthen supervision on industrial energy conservation

China will accelerate the implementation of green manufacturing projects and step up supervision and inspection on industrial energy conservation in 2020, an official said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :China will accelerate the implementation of green manufacturing projects and step up supervision and inspection on industrial energy conservation in 2020, an official said Friday.

Since 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has inspected over 20,000 high energy-consuming companies, achieving the full coverage of 19 industries, Vice Minister of MIIT Xin Guobin said at a teleconference on industrial energy conservation inspections.

Thanks to the tightened supervision, the market has seen the promotion and application of more efficient energy conservation technologies and equipment and lower energy consumption in industrial firms, according to Xin.

Major industrial enterprises saw their energy consumption fall 15.6 percent on average from 2016 to 2019, according to official estimates.

Xin said that the ministry will take more measures to reduce the resource and energy consumption as part of the efforts to advance high-quality industrial development.