UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Strengthen Supervision On Industrial Energy Conservation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

China to strengthen supervision on industrial energy conservation

China will accelerate the implementation of green manufacturing projects and step up supervision and inspection on industrial energy conservation in 2020, an official said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :China will accelerate the implementation of green manufacturing projects and step up supervision and inspection on industrial energy conservation in 2020, an official said Friday.

Since 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has inspected over 20,000 high energy-consuming companies, achieving the full coverage of 19 industries, Vice Minister of MIIT Xin Guobin said at a teleconference on industrial energy conservation inspections.

Thanks to the tightened supervision, the market has seen the promotion and application of more efficient energy conservation technologies and equipment and lower energy consumption in industrial firms, according to Xin.

Major industrial enterprises saw their energy consumption fall 15.6 percent on average from 2016 to 2019, according to official estimates.

Xin said that the ministry will take more measures to reduce the resource and energy consumption as part of the efforts to advance high-quality industrial development.

Related Topics

Technology China 2016 2019 2020 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

3 minutes ago

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

8 minutes ago

UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: ..

24 minutes ago

Petroleum Division rejects news about turning down ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Embassy in Moscow Opens Condolence Books in M ..

3 minutes ago

Morocco activist jailed for 2 years for Facebook p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.