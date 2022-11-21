China to Strengthen Trade, Energy, Science Cooperation With Italy - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) China is ready to intensify trade and economic, energy and science cooperation with Italy, and has invited Italian companies to invest in China, Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister said in a phone call with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

"China is ready to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges with Italy, hold a new joint meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee as soon as possible, and strengthen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, finance, and science and technology," Wang stated.

Beijing is ready to import more high-quality Italian products, strengthen ties in energy transition and green development as well as promote cooperation with third parties, according to the minister.

"China extends welcome to more Italian enterprises to invest in China, expecting Italy to continue to provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises," Wang added.

The minister also noted that China wants to increase the number of flights between the countries to make traveling more convenient.

On November 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in culture, tourism and the economy, as well as issues on the international agenda.