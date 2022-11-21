UrduPoint.com

China To Strengthen Trade, Energy, Science Cooperation With Italy - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:20 PM

China to Strengthen Trade, Energy, Science Cooperation With Italy - Foreign Minister

China is ready to intensify trade and economic, energy and science cooperation with Italy, and has invited Italian companies to invest in China, Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister said in a phone call with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) China is ready to intensify trade and economic, energy and science cooperation with Italy, and has invited Italian companies to invest in China, Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister said in a phone call with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

"China is ready to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges with Italy, hold a new joint meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee as soon as possible, and strengthen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, finance, and science and technology," Wang stated.

Beijing is ready to import more high-quality Italian products, strengthen ties in energy transition and green development as well as promote cooperation with third parties, according to the minister.

"China extends welcome to more Italian enterprises to invest in China, expecting Italy to continue to provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises," Wang added.

The minister also noted that China wants to increase the number of flights between the countries to make traveling more convenient.

On November 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in culture, tourism and the economy, as well as issues on the international agenda.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Import Business China Italy November Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car ..

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Though Store in Boston ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China to Blame for N. Korea Launching 40 M ..

Russia, China to Blame for N. Korea Launching 40 Missiles Since May - S. Korea E ..

2 minutes ago
 Facebook Launches Measures to Protect Teenager Pri ..

Facebook Launches Measures to Protect Teenager Privacy on Websites - Statement

2 minutes ago
 HRCP observes World Children's Day

HRCP observes World Children's Day

2 minutes ago
 Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges ..

Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges - President

7 minutes ago
 Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Viney ..

Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Vineyards - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.