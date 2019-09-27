China to strengthen traffic network in Beijing Tianjin Hebei region

China will build a comprehensive traffic network in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, slashing the travel time between neighboring cities to 1.5 hours, a transport official said Thursday

Each city in the region, prefecture-level and above, will be covered by express railways, said Sun Wenjian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

A number of major transportation projects in the region, including expressways, high-speed railways and inter-city railways, are making steady progress, said Sun.

More efforts will be made in adjusting the transportation structure in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and its surrounding areas, according to Sun.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport opened on Sept. 25, making it the world's largest integrated transportation hub.

China initiated a key strategy in 2014 to coordinate the development of Beijing, its neighboring port city Tianjin, and Hebei Province.