China to Strictly Control Coal Consumption Before 2025, Gradually Reduce It Before 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) China plans to curb coal consumption before 2025 and will gradually reduce coal consumption before 2030, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by the United States on Thursday.

"China will strictly control coal-power projects.

During the 14th five-year-plan period, China will strictly control the growth of coal consumption, and gradually reduce [coal consumption] during the 15th five-year-plan period," Xi said.

Xi mentioned such pledges when detailing China's plan to reach emissions peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

China's 14th five-year-plan runs from 2021-2025, and 15th five-year-plan runs from 2026-2030.