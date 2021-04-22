UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Strictly Control Coal Consumption Before 2025, Gradually Reduce It Before 2030

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

China to Strictly Control Coal Consumption Before 2025, Gradually Reduce It Before 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) China plans to curb coal consumption before 2025 and will gradually reduce coal consumption before 2030, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by the United States on Thursday.

"China will strictly control coal-power projects.

During the 14th five-year-plan period, China will strictly control the growth of coal consumption, and gradually reduce [coal consumption] during the 15th five-year-plan period," Xi said.

Xi mentioned such pledges when detailing China's plan to reach emissions peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

China's 14th five-year-plan runs from 2021-2025, and 15th five-year-plan runs from 2026-2030.

Related Topics

China United States From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

16 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

16 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

18 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

31 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

45 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.