China to Supply Additional 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Nepal - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping reassured his Nepalese counterpart, Bidya Devi Bhandari, of Beijing's support in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and pledged another one million doses of the vaccine in aid during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, the Chinese President announced that China will provide additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal as grant assistance. President Xi also assured that Nepal will remain a priority of China in vaccine support and cooperation," the Nepalese foreign ministry's official statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The Nepalese leader also expressed gratitude to President Xi for the recent supply of 800,000 vaccine doses and continued support in the country's fight against the pandemic by providing life-saving medicines, medical equipment and supplies.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expressed confidence that cooperation will continue in the future, the statement said.

Nepal has been facing a surge in COVID-19 infections with a daily average of 8,000 new cases in May. The overall case total in Nepal exceeds 500,000, with over 400,000 recoveries and 6,700 deaths.