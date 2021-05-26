UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Supply Additional 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Nepal - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

China to Supply Additional 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Nepal - Foreign Ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping reassured his Nepalese counterpart, Bidya Devi Bhandari, of Beijing's support in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and pledged another one million doses of the vaccine in aid during a phone conversation on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping reassured his Nepalese counterpart, Bidya Devi Bhandari, of Beijing's support in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and pledged another one million doses of the vaccine in aid during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, the Chinese President announced that China will provide additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal as grant assistance. President Xi also assured that Nepal will remain a priority of China in vaccine support and cooperation," the Nepalese foreign ministry's official statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The Nepalese leader also expressed gratitude to President Xi for the recent supply of 800,000 vaccine doses and continued support in the country's fight against the pandemic by providing life-saving medicines, medical equipment and supplies.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expressed confidence that cooperation will continue in the future, the statement said.

Nepal has been facing a surge in COVID-19 infections with a daily average of 8,000 new cases in May. The overall case total in Nepal exceeds 500,000, with over 400,000 recoveries and 6,700 deaths.

Related Topics

China Beijing Nepal May Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Cryptography Research Centre partners w ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff ..

17 minutes ago

Malian Vice President Notifies ECOWAS That Militar ..

4 minutes ago

US Strongly Condemns Detention of Civilian Leaders ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner to inspect Khidmat cleanliness progra ..

4 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia stage 17 results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.