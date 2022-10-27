UrduPoint.com

China To Support Russia In Overcoming Difficulties - Foreign Minister Wang

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 08:09 PM

China to Support Russia in Overcoming Difficulties - Foreign Minister Wang

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged on Thursday his country's support for Russia in achieving strategic development goals

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged on Thursday his country's support for Russia in achieving strategic development goals.

"China will stand firmly by Russia so that the people of Russia can come together under the leadership of President (Vladimir) Putin to overcome difficulties, remove all obstacles and achieve strategic development goals," he was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China and Russia have a legitimate right to pursue development and revival goals. It is fully in line with the modern development trends," Wang said, adding that "any attempt to hinder Moscow's and Beijing's progress will not succeed."

More Stories From World

