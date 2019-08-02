UrduPoint.com
China To Take Countermeasures In Case Of U.S. Tariffs Hikes

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:50 PM

China will take "necessary countermeasures" to defend its core national interests and its people's fundamental interests, if the United States goes ahead with tariff hikes on Chinese goods worth 300 billion U.S. dollars starting from Sept. 1

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing, adding the ensuing consequences will all be born by the U.S. side.

