China to take countermeasures in case of U.S. tariffs hikes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :China will take "necessary countermeasures" to defend its core national interests and its people's fundamental interests, if the United States goes ahead with tariff hikes on Chinese goods worth 300 billion U.S. Dollars starting from Sept. 1.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing, adding the ensuing consequences will all be born by the U.S. side.