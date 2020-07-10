UrduPoint.com
China To Take Countersteps In Response To US Sanctions On Xinjiang - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:05 PM

China to Take Countersteps in response to US Sanctions on Xinjiang - Foreign Ministry

China will take measures in response to the US sanctions against the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, a representative of the Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) China will take measures in response to the US sanctions against the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, a representative of the Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said Friday.

"The US decision is a blunt intervention in China's internal affairs and a serious breach of key norms of the international relations.

We reject and condemn this," the diplomat said.

According to the representative, "china has decided to take countermeasures regarding US citizens and organizations for unbecoming behavior on the issues related to Xinjiang."

