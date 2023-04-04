Close
China To Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaking Equipment Exports - Commerce Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:14 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing would take strong measures to protect its legal rights and interests if Tokyo, pressured by certain countries, imposes export controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Japan decided on Friday to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. For exports to China and other countries not on the white list, the registration procedure will become more complicated, requiring the permission of the Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

If "Japan continues to insist on creating artificial obstacles to Sino-Japanese cooperation in the semiconductor industry, China will take strong measures to protect its legal rights and interests," the Chinese statement read.

The ministry noted that China is the world's largest semiconductor market and export destination for Japanese semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Chinese and Japanese industries have long formed a close and strong interdependence at all stages of the production chain, according to the statement.

The ministry stated that the measures proposed by Tokyo are "essentially harmful to China," and were taken "under the coercion of certain countries." Such actions would lead to "losses for Japanese companies."

"We hope that the Japanese side will listen to the voice of reason, proceed from the need to comply with the rules, its own interests and bilateral interests of China and Japan, correct their wrong actions in a timely manner, promote the healthy development of trade and economic relations between China and Japan, and work with all parties to protect the stability of global production and supply chains in the semiconductor industry," the statement added.

On January 27, talks were held by US, Japanese and Dutch officials on a new set of restrictions designed to undermine China's attempts to establish a domestic chip industry. On March 8, the Dutch government issued a decree setting limitations on chip technology exports to China and the countries outside of the so-called Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control regime whose 42 members exchange data on transfers of dual-use goods and weapons.

