China To Take More Steps To Stabilize Economic, Social Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:15 PM

China to take more steps to stabilize economic, social development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :China will take more coordinated and targeted measures to stabilize the country's economic and social development against the headwinds from the outbreak of the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19).

More targeted measures will be rolled out to keep employment, finance, foreign trade and other major aspects of the economy stable, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Tuesday.

The policy coordination among macro adjustment, foreign trade and investment, and financial stability should be enhanced to add internal impetus and ensure the economy operating within a reasonable range in the whole year, the meeting said.

