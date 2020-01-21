UrduPoint.com
China To Take Part In WHO Emergency Meeting On New Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:26 PM

Chinese representatives will take part in an emergency meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday to discuss the outbreak of a new coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday

Earlier in the week, the WHO announced plans to convene a meeting of its Emergency Committee in connection with the outbreak of a pneumonia-like disease originating from the inland Chinese city of Wuhan.

"At the invitation of the World Health Organization, China along with other countries will take part in an emergency meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee on January 22, where experts from the organization and participating countries will exchange information on the outbreak of the disease and provide a scientifically based assessment of the situation," Geng said at a briefing.

He added that China would continue to deepen international cooperation, help the world deal with the outbreak and ensure regional and global health security.

A mysterious pneumonia broke out in the city of Wuhan in late December that has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus transmitted from human to human. At least six have died and about 200 have been infected so far.

Countries around the world have stepped up screening procedures at international airports in preparation for an expected increase in Chinese tourists during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

