China To Take Targeted Measures For Steady Economic Growth

China's State Council Wednesday called for enhanced efforts and targeted measures to keep the country's major economic indicators within an appropriate range

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :China's State Council Wednesday called for enhanced efforts and targeted measures to keep the country's major economic indicators within an appropriate range.

Further steps will be taken to ensure stable employment, a stable financial sector, stable foreign trade, stable foreign investment, stable domestic investment and stable expectations, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

