China to take targeted measures for steady economic growth

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :China's State Council Wednesday called for enhanced efforts and targeted measures to keep the country's major economic indicators within an appropriate range.

Further steps will be taken to ensure stable employment, a stable financial sector, stable foreign trade, stable foreign investment, stable domestic investment and stable expectations, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.