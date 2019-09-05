China To Take Targeted Measures For Steady Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:57 PM
BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :China's State Council Wednesday called for enhanced efforts and targeted measures to keep the country's major economic indicators within an appropriate range.
Further steps will be taken to ensure stable employment, a stable financial sector, stable foreign trade, stable foreign investment, stable domestic investment and stable expectations, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.