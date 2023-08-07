Open Menu

China To Take Unbiased Stance On Ukraine, Promote Peace Talks - Wang

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

China will take an unbiased stance on Ukraine, express it's objective opinion and promote peace negotiations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone conversation on Monday

Following the conversation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the sides "exchanged views" on the situation in Ukraine and other "international and regional affairs."

"On the Ukraine crisis, China will maintain an independent and impartial stance in any international and multilateral circumstances, express an objective and rational opinion, actively promote reconciliation and facilitate negotiations, and make every effort to find a way for a political settlement," Wang said.

Wang also said that China is ready to work with Russia and other BRICS member states to conduct a successful summit in South Africa and develop the organization's mechanisms.

According to the Chinese top diplomats, facts prove that Beijing and Moscow are trustworthy and reliable partners and friends. The sides are closely cooperating in the international arena, promoting the multipolar world and protecting the basic norms of international relations, Wang added.

