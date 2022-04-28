UrduPoint.com

China To Temporarily Remove Duties On Coal Starting May 1 - Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

China to Temporarily Remove Duties on Coal Starting May 1 - Finance Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) China will allow duty-free imports of coal for 11 months starting May 1 in the interest of secure energy supplies and economic development, the Chinese finance ministry said on Thursday.

"In order to ensure the supply of energy resources and stimulate qualitative development, the tariff committee of the Chinese State Council decided that from May 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, a zero tariff rate for coal imports will be introduced," a statement said.

Last week, the Chinese government announced the boost of its coal production by 300 million tonnes this year.

In the fall of 2021, several provinces in China, mainly in the northeast of the country, experienced disruptions in power and heating supply amid coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas. This put a challenge to China's commitment to start reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the use of coal, and boost the green economy.

