China to Test Use of 3D Printing Technologies for Construction Works on Moon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Chinese researchers intend to test the use of 3D printing technologies for the construction of buildings on the Moon using lunar materials during the upcoming Chang'e-8 lunar mission, the state-owned China Daily reported on Monday.

Chang'e-8 will land on the Moon's South Pole to conduct on-site research regarding the environment and mineral composition of the landing site area, while also testing whether advanced technologies like 3D printing could be used on the lunar surface and with lunar materials, the newspaper reported, citing Wu Weiren, a leading scientist at the China National Space Administration.

In order to stay on the Moon for a long time, researchers needed to construct stations using lunar materials, Wu stated.

"Lunar soil will be our raw material and it will be printed into construction units. Professors at several domestic universities, such as Tongji University in Shanghai and Xi'an Jiaotong University in Shaanxi province, have already begun studying the possible applications of 3D printing technology on the moon," the researcher added, as quoted by the newspaper.

After launching Chang'e-5 lunar mission in November 2020, China became the third country in history after the United States and the Soviet Union to successfully perform a lunar lander-return mission. China is seeking to construct a prototype of a scientific research station on the Moon by 2030 and planning to carry out lunar scientific research during the upcoming Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions.