China to tighten crackdown on capital market violations

Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:31 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :China will tighten its crackdown on violations in the country's capital market, an official with the country's securities watchdog said Saturday.

These violations include fraudulent issuances, financial fraud, and market manipulation in the name of market value management, said Li Chao, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The commission will hasten the optimization of securities and law-enforcement systems and mechanisms, together with other relevant parties, Li said.

While continuing its supervision efforts and guarding against various kinds of risks, the commission will also resolutely delegate power to the market in fields where market mechanisms can play an effective role, according to Li.

More efforts will be devoted to enhancing supervision, transparency, and predictability to spur market vitality, he added.

