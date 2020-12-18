UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Vaccinate 50Mln People Against COVID Before Lunar New Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

China to Vaccinate 50Mln People Against COVID Before Lunar New Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) China intends to vaccinate 50 million people against the novel coronavirus before the peak of travel season expected during Lunar New Year, which will be celebrated on February 12, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The newspaper said that earlier this week, officials from regional disease control and prevention centers across the Asian country held a virtual training meeting to prepare for mass vaccination of high-priority groups.

China is set to administer 100 million doses of the two-dose inactivated vaccines made by national pharmaceutical companies Sinopharm and Sinovac, according to a person familiar with the meeting's details, cited by the newspaper.

The vaccination campaign is expected to roll out in the near future but the launching dates can vary by the province, the newspaper reported, adding that the officials were told to complete the injection of the first 50 million doses by January 15 and the second by February 5.

Related Topics

China January February Post From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at UVAS

19 minutes ago

Barnier says just hours left for Brexit talks

59 seconds ago

China's Chengdu opens 5 new metro lines

1 minute ago

Moldova's Dodon Signed Law Lifting Restrictions on ..

1 minute ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russians Have Confidence i ..

10 minutes ago

PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.