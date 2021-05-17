China to Work Closely with UNSC Members on Joint Statement on Gaza - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) China will continue to closely cooperate with all member states at the UN Security Council to achieve the adoption of a unified statement on the escalation in the Gaza Strip, UN Security Council President for May Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jung told reporters after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Security Council was not able to issue a statement on the renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to the obstruction of one country, urging the United States to take a "just position" on the matter.

"As the UN Security Council President for the month of May, China will continue to push the Security Council to take prompt action and to speak in one voice," Zhang said. "We must take actions and end the current crisis, especially through political dialogue, and China will continue to work closely with Norway, Tunisia and other members to seek the adoption of a statement by the Security Council.

"

After the conclusion of the Security Council's meeting, China along with Tunisia and Norway issued a press element, in which they called for an immediate halt to hostilities contributing to the rising number of civilians casualties on both sides of the conflict.

"We demanded the immediate cessation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement, destruction and eviction plans. We urge both sides to work to urgently to lower tensions and end the violence," Norway's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mona Juul said on behalf of the three countries.

Tensions escalated on the border between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip on May 10. As of Sunday, about 3,100 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, while Israel targeted rockets at suspected Hamas facilities across the border. The latest toll of casualties stands at 10 people killed and 50 others seriously injured in Israel, and 181 killed and over 1,000 injured in Palestine.