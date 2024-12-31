China to work with all countries to promote friendship, cooperation: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation as changes unseen in a century accelerate across the world

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation as changes unseen in a century accelerate across the world.

"It is important to rise above estrangement and conflict with a broad vision and care for the future of humanity with great passion," Xi said in his New Year address on Tuesday.

He said China has contributed greatly to the maintenance of world peace and stability as a responsible major country, promoting global governance reform and deepening solidarity and cooperation among the Global South, as well as participating in and contributing to multiple bilateral and multilateral forums.

"China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world," Xi said.

Xi Jinping called for the nation to remain confident in the coming year, saying the world's second largest economy can overcome its challenges and pressure through hard work.

Set to fully complete its 14th Five-Year Plan in 2025, China will implement more proactive and effective policies, prioritize high-quality development, promote greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and maintain sound momentum in economic and social development, Xi said.

He said the Chinese economy "now faces some new conditions, including challenges of uncertainties in the external environment and pressure of transformation from old growth drivers into new ones."

"But we can prevail with our hard work. As always, we grow in the wind and rain, and we get stronger through hard times. We must be confident," Xi said.

Reviewing China's footprint in 2024, Xi said the economy has rebounded and is on an upward trajectory, with the national GDP expected to pass the mark of 130 trillion Yuan (about 18.08 trillion U.S. Dollars) and the country's grain output surpassing 700 million tonnes.

He also noted that China has fostered new quality productive forces, and new business sectors, forms and models have kept emerging. For the first time, China has produced more than 10 million new energy vehicles in a year, and breakthroughs have been made in fields including integrated circuit, artificial intelligence and quantum communications.

APP/asg