China to Work With North Korea to Ensure Safety of Rail Freight - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) China and North Korea will enhance coordination of efforts aimed at guaranteeing the security and stability of freight rail transport between the countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea resumed trade with China for the first time since the introduction of the April lockdown over COVID-19, adding that a freight train from China's city of Dandong left for North Korea's city of Sinuiju.

"Recently, following friendly consultations between the two sides, freight rail transportation between the stations of Dandong and Sinyichu was resumed.

The sides will continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation to actively ensure the safety and stability of freight rail transport," Wang said at a press briefing.

North Korea closed its borders for people and all transport after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 17 and 18, North Korea sent freight trains to China from Sinuiju to Dandong for the first time since the start of the pandemic. According to South Korean media, the trains returned to North Korea with "essential necessities" such as medical supplies. After the spread of the coronavirus in Dandong on April 29, train traffic was again halted.