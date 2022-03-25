China top diplomat in India for first visit since border clash

India and China sought Friday to patch up relations as Beijing's foreign minister visited Delhi for the first time since a deadly clash on the Asian giants' disputed Himalayan border

The high-altitude brawl in June 2020 left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead, leading to a sharp deterioration in relations with both sides sending major reinforcements to the area.

China's foreign ministry said after Wang Yi met Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday that both sides should "work together to promote peace and stability in the region and the world at large".

"When China and India speak with the same voice, the whole world will listen. The world will pay attention to the cooperation between China and India," it said in a statement.

"The two sides should strengthen communication and coordination, support each other, give out more positive signals for upholding multilateralism, and inject more positive energy into improving global governance." Jaishankar struck a more cautious note, telling reporters that after 15 rounds of military commanders meeting since the 2020 clash progress had come at "a slower pace than desirable".

"The impact of the tension in border areas on the overall relationship has been visible in the last two years," he said.

On Friday Wang, who travelled to India from Afghanistan -- his first visit since the Taliban took power -- left Delhi for Nepal.