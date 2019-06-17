UrduPoint.com
China Tourism & Cultural Week 2019 To Be Inaugurated On June 18

China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 will be inaugurated here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on June 18, aiming to showcase China's landscapes, tourism, culture and art

China Cultural Center in collaboration with Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan would organize "Chinese Musical, Dance and Cultural Show" in celebration of Chinese Tourism and Cultural Week 2019, an official of China Cultural Center in Pakistan told APP on Monday.

He said that the event would be attended by Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Minister, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

The cultural activities includes a lecture, Chinese puppet show, China opera mix, Duo dance pursuit of the heart, folk music ensemble, dance performances and magic.

A series of activities, including a photo show, a dragon boat festival, a Chinese tourism product display and Chinese theatrical performances, will be held over the week.

Chinese culture centers and tourism offices overseas will host more than 250 cultural and tourism events in over 40 countries till June 30.

Through exhibitions, shows, lectures and forums, the global project, "China Tourism and Culture Week", whose tagline is "China Beyond Your Imagination", aims to showcase a real China and its modern development, as well as to promote tourism and cultural cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

The new series is sponsored by the Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry's international exchanges and cooperation bureau; organized by the Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE), China cultural centers and tourism offices overseas.

