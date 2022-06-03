UrduPoint.com

China Trying To Help Russia Without Violating Western Sanctions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:50 AM

China Trying to Help Russia Without Violating Western Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Chinese government is trying to help Russia financially without violating Western sanctions, Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Moscow pressured Beijing at least twice to offer new forms of economic support, the newspaper said, citing sources. According to them, Russia's demands on China include maintaining trade commitments made prior to the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, as well as financial and technological support now sanctioned by the United States and other countries.

Russia did not request weapons and ammunition from China, the sources added but declined to specify whether other items that could be used in military operations including technology and supplies were requested.

China is in a difficult position, the newspaper noted, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping asked his closest advisers to figure out how to help Russia financially without violating sanctions.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The European Union has already introduced five packages of sanctions and has agreed on the sixth.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington European Union Beijing Luhansk Donetsk United States February Post From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

31 minutes ago
 Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

9 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

9 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

9 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.