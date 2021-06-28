China trying to solve border issue with India via negotiations: Spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Monday expressed the optimism to solve relevant issues in the backdrop of redirection of 50,000 Indian troops to its border

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Monday expressed the optimism to solve relevant issues in the backdrop of redirection of 50,000 Indian troops to its border.

He said that against such backdrop, the remarks and deeds as well as military deployment of the cited relevant key political and military figures, should be conducive to de-escalating and enhancing mutual trust rather than the opposite.

"The overall situation in China-India border is stable and two sides are trying to solve the relevant issue via negotiations," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question that India has redirected at least 50,000 troops to its border with China.

He said "Against such backdrop, the remarks and deeds as well as military deployment of the cited relevant key political and military figures, should be conducive to de-escalating and enhancing mutual trust, rather than the opposite.

" Meanwhile, last week, while responding to a statement of Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the spokesperson held India's increasing military deployment and encroaching on China's territory as the root-cause of tension on Sino-Indian border.

The spokesperson said, China's military deployment on the western section of the China-India border was a normal defense arrangement, aimed at preventing and responding to the encroachment and threats of relevant countries on Chinese territory.

"For a long time, the Indian side has continued to increase its military deployment in the Sino-Indian border areas, and it has continuously crossed the line and eroded Chinese territory. This is the source of tension on the Sino-Indian border," he added.

China has always advocated the peaceful settlement of border issues through negotiations and does not support linking border issues with bilateral relations, he said.