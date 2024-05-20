Open Menu

China, Turkmenistan To Deepen Cooperation In Various Fields

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a goodwill visit to the country from Friday to Sunday.

Shen, also chairperson of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, also held meetings with Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova, wife of the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, and Deputy Prime Minister Mahrijemal Mammedova.

During the visit, she held talks with Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and attended an international conference commemorating the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy's birth.

Shen said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Berdimuhamedov, China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership has developed smoothly.

China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, support each other in following development paths suited to their national conditions, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, enhance people-to-people connectivity, and jointly build a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future, she said.

The Turkmen side highly praised bilateral relations, reaffirming its willingness to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as politics, economy and trade, energy, transportation and culture, and to promote the China-Central Asia mechanism for common development. The Turkmen parliament reiterated its willingness to engage in exchanges and mutual visits with the CPPCC.

