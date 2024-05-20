China, Turkmenistan To Deepen Cooperation In Various Fields
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a goodwill visit to the country from Friday to Sunday.
Shen, also chairperson of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, also held meetings with Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova, wife of the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, and Deputy Prime Minister Mahrijemal Mammedova.
During the visit, she held talks with Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and attended an international conference commemorating the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy's birth.
Shen said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Berdimuhamedov, China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership has developed smoothly.
China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, support each other in following development paths suited to their national conditions, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, enhance people-to-people connectivity, and jointly build a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future, she said.
The Turkmen side highly praised bilateral relations, reaffirming its willingness to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as politics, economy and trade, energy, transportation and culture, and to promote the China-Central Asia mechanism for common development. The Turkmen parliament reiterated its willingness to engage in exchanges and mutual visits with the CPPCC.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia PM Anwar says 'deeply saddened' by Raisi death19 minutes ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" stays top of Chinese mainland box office chart19 minutes ago
-
Biden faces silent Gaza protest at Martin Luther King Jr's college19 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China builds radar network to support global space weather forecast19 minutes ago
-
Zebrafish on China's space station in good condition: experts19 minutes ago
-
China introduces 6,300 preferential measures to boost tourism: ministry29 minutes ago
-
Nigerian president appoints first-ever special envoy on climate action39 minutes ago
-
West Asian Deaf Federation Council approves Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2025 West Asian Deaf Bowl ..49 minutes ago
-
China launches 4 satellites into space49 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Airports gears up for WAGA 202459 minutes ago
-
Saudi Commander of Joint Forces receives Chief of General Staff of Yemeni Armed Forces59 minutes ago
-
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win1 hour ago