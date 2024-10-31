Open Menu

China Turns Out Its Self-developed Tunnel Boring Machine With Biggest Diameter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:01 PM

China turns out its self-developed tunnel boring machine with biggest diameter

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) China's self-developed tunnel boring machine with the biggest diameter has been rolled off the production line on Thursday.

The machine, with a maximum excavation diameter of 16.64 meters, was produced in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province.

Developed jointly by the China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (CRCHI) and China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., it is 145 meters long and about 5,000 tonnes in weight. Its circular cutter's diameter is equivalent to a five or six-story building.

According to Zhao Hui, chairman of the CRCHI, production of the tunnel boring machine marked a breakthrough in the development and industrialization of the 16-meter-class domestic super-large diameter tunnel boring machines.

The new machine is expected to be used in the construction of a large-scale tunneling project under the Yangtze River, which is intended to establish a major trans-river road link under the country's longest river, connecting Nantong City with Taicang City in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Related Topics

China Road Nantong Changsha Industry Weight

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

24 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

48 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World