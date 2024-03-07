China Two Sessions: Global focus on China future policies

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Â China's Two Sessions, featuring the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), have once again captured the world's attention. This highly anticipated event has drawn a multitude of reporters from various countries, eager to cover the latest developments and delve into the discussions shaping China's political landscape.

Eka Gulua, the founder and CEO of Mcm Mtavari media from Georgia, expressed her views on the National People's Congress, stating, "NPC has around 3,000 deputies, including approximately 600 representing workers and farmers, and around 500 being technical professionals, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

This means that all power belongs to the people." She deeply felt that the Two Sessions in China serve as an important political platform, providing an opportunity for the Chinese people to participate in decision-making.

Eka Gulua also showcased the introduction of Chinese laws and the constitution in the Georgian language provided by the conference, which enhanced her understanding of China's legislative system. She emphasized, "China opens its doors to everyone, to every country. This connection is our future and our interest. Therefore, we should actively participate in it."

"As the world's second-largest economy, every country wants to understand what policies China will adopt and implement," said Muhammad Asghar, a Pakistani journalist.

This year marked his seventh year covering the Two Sessions in China. He stated, "China's Two Sessions hold significant importance within the Chinese political system. China maintains friendly relations with numerous countries, including Pakistan, and its development and prosperity are closely linked to many nations." This year, his focus is on China's plans regarding the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"I believe the Two Sessions can help strengthen cooperation between China and Africa, which is a powerful collaboration. I also believe that the cooperation can become even closer, which can help Africa achieve economic growth on par with China's every year," said Joao Pina from TCV media in Cape Verde.

According to data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, China has maintained its position as Africa's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. In 2023, the trade volume between China and Africa reached a historic peak of $282.1 billion, representing a 1.5% year-on-year increase. The deepening ties between China and Africa have intensified Africa's interest in China's future policies.

It was Joao Pina's first visit to China, and he remarked, "Before coming here, I had a completely different impression of China, but now I am gaining new insights. I am witnessing the political system of the Two Sessions here. I will report and show people the significance of the Two Sessions as a democratic political process," he said.

APP/asg