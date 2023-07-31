China, UAE air forces to conduct first joint training

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ): The Falcon Shield-2023 joint training exercise between the Chinese and UAE air forces will be held in China's Xinjiang in August as per the annual plan and the consensus reached by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China Military Online reported on Monday.

This is the first joint training between both air forces, aiming at deepening pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and enhance mutual understanding and trust.