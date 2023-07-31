China, UAE to Hold First Joint Air Force Drills in August - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold their first joint air force exercises in August, China's Defense Ministry announced on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold their first joint air force exercises in August, China's Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The drills will be held in north-western China, in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"This will be the first joint China-UAE air force exercise. It is aimed at deepening practical exchanges and cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as strengthening mutual understanding and mutual trust," China's defense ministry said.

The drills will be held in August, in accordance with the annual plan and relevant agreements between the two sides, the ministry said.