UrduPoint.com

China, UK Have "enormous Potential" For Cooperation In Environmental Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:51 PM

China, UK have "enormous potential" for cooperation in environmental protection

China and Britain enjoy enormous potential for practical cooperation in the area of environmental protection, said Tuesday Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :China and Britain enjoy enormous potential for practical cooperation in the area of environmental protection, said Tuesday Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang.

Zheng made the remarks during an online Joint Press Conference by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the Chinese Embassy in Britain on the issues of biodiversity and climate response, ahead of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

He said the two countries' cooperation in environmental protection can be carried out in two areas: policy coordination and practical cooperation.

In terms of policy coordination, the first priority for the two sides at the moment is to make sure the second part of COP15 and the upcoming COP26 are real successes, he said, adding that China is sincere in stepping up its communication and cooperation with Britain and other signatory parties for that purpose.

The first part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) was held from Oct.

11 to 15 in Kunming, capital of China's Yunnan Province, to be followed by the second part next year.

In terms of practical cooperation, business communities from both China and Britain can work in many fields, including green technology, green finance, renewable energy, nuclear energy and electric vehicles, the ambassador said.

Some progress has already been made in the area of electric vehicles, he said, noting that there are BYD electric buses and Geely cabs on the streets of London now. Some Chinese businesses have taken part in the development of vehicle battery, wind power plants and other relevant projects in Britain, he added.

The ambassador said it is very important for the investment environment in Britain to be continuously improved so that Chinese investors are encouraged to come and invest.

"It is our hope that Britain will work closely with China toward the same direction to create a favorable, enabling environment for businesses of our two countries to cooperate more productively," he said.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Business China Nuclear Vehicles Vehicle London Kunming Progress Same Glasgow From

Recent Stories

Suspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minis ..

Suspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies Guilt - Lawyer

58 seconds ago
 Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack Against Syrian So ..

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack Against Syrian Soldiers - Foreign Ministry

59 seconds ago
 Punjab govt taking practical steps to promote spor ..

Punjab govt taking practical steps to promote sports: SACM

1 minute ago
 President Alvi underlines need for producing high ..

President Alvi underlines need for producing high quality graduates

1 minute ago
 Tax compliance termed unsatisfactorily: Mian Zahid ..

Tax compliance termed unsatisfactorily: Mian Zahid Hussain

15 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens applications for over 720 Public Colleg ..

OCAS Opens applications for over 720 Public Colleges across Punjab

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.