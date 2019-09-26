China, UN Nuclear Agency Ink Deal to Cooperate on Radiation Detection Equipment - IAEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China has agreed to collaborate with the United Nations to improve the functioning of radiation detection equipment and nuclear protection systems, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) China has agreed to collaborate with the United Nations to improve the functioning of radiation detection equipment and nuclear protection systems, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The four-year agreement provides for collaboration between IAEA and the CAEA [China Atomic Energy Authority] in research, development, testing and training on nuclear security detection and physical protection technologies," the release said.

The agreement will result in testing nuclear facilities by simulating harsh environmental conditions such as extreme hot and cold temperature, high humidity, sandy and dusty conditions, salty mists, vibrations, aging and electromagnetic fields, the release added.

In October, China will host more than 30 representatives from 21 nations that have also agreed to cooperate with the IAEA in nuclear security testing, according to the release.