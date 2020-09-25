UrduPoint.com
China, UN To Hold High-level Conference On Poverty, Reduction, South-South Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:42 PM

China, UN to hold high-level conference on poverty, reduction, South-South cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Saturday attend and chair a high-level virtual conference on poverty alleviation and South-South cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Saturday attend and chair a high-level virtual conference on poverty alleviation and South-South cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

China will co-organize the conference with the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing. This year marks the 75th anniversary of UN's founding.

More Stories From World

