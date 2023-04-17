UrduPoint.com

China Unable To Achieve National Greatness Without Being Integrated Into World - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 10:03 PM

China will not be able to achieve its alleged goal of "national greatness" in the next decades if it is not integrated into the world economy, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) China will not be able to achieve its alleged goal of "national greatness" in the next decades if it is not integrated into the world economy, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"The big difference between the PRC (People's Republic of China') and Russia is that it is impossible for China to achieve its ambitions for national greatness in the decades to come without being integrated into the world," Kahl said during a virtual discussion hosted by Foreign Policy.

China is currently facing a host of challenges, including an allegedly massive demographic problem as well as environmental and resource challenges, and Beijing should not underestimate the United States' strength in the realm of high technologies, Kahl said.

The United States will be able to maintain its edge in competition with China in the military and technological domains thanks to enormous investments in those areas, especially by the private sector, Kahl added.

