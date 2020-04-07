China Unblocks Exit From Wuhan After 76 Days of Coronavirus Isolation

China has unblocked exit from the city of Wuhan that was a coronavirus epidemic hotspot after 76 days of isolation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) China has unblocked exit from the city of Wuhan that was a coronavirus epidemic hotspot after 76 days of isolation.

The authorities have opened automobile roads leading out of the city. In addition, air travel is expected to partially resume on Wednesday.

All travel to and from Wuhan was suspended starting January 23, citizens were allowed to leave the city only with authorization.