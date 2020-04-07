UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Unblocks Exit From Wuhan After 76 Days Of Coronavirus Isolation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

China Unblocks Exit From Wuhan After 76 Days of Coronavirus Isolation

China has unblocked exit from the city of Wuhan that was a coronavirus epidemic hotspot after 76 days of isolation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) China has unblocked exit from the city of Wuhan that was a coronavirus epidemic hotspot after 76 days of isolation.

The authorities have opened automobile roads leading out of the city. In addition, air travel is expected to partially resume on Wednesday.

All travel to and from Wuhan was suspended starting January 23, citizens were allowed to leave the city only with authorization.

Related Topics

China Wuhan January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

21 minutes ago

German Labs Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing Capacity t ..

1 minute ago

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

2 hours ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

2 hours ago

Virus hits 66 at one SAfrican hospital, national t ..

1 minute ago

Epsom Derby postponed due to coronavirus

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.