China Understands Russia's Security Concerns In Context Of Ukrainian Situation - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) China understands Russia's security concerns in the context of the situation around Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"China has always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

At the same time, we also see that the Ukrainian issue has its own complex and particular historical complexity, and we understand the legitimate concern of Russia about security issues," Wang said in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as quoted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

